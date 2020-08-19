Sections
News

Payless relaunches in North America

Wednesday 19 August 2020 13:46 CET | News

Footwear retailer Payless has announced its relaunch into the North American market, unveiling an ecommerce platform and new brick-and-mortar retail concept stores. 

According to the press release, thanks to the relaunch, US-based consumers can shop, through the new ecommerce platform, products from brands such as AirWalk, American Eagle, K-Swiss, Kendall + Kylie, Aerosoles, and others. Besides, Payless is rolling out a variety of community partnerships throughout the year. 

As part of the omnichannel rollout, the company’s goal is to open 300-500 free standing stores across North America over the next five years, beginning with the launch of the first prototype store in Miami, FL, the new home and headquarters for the brand. The new store locations will be in addition to the brand's existing 700 international stores – 298 Franchise and 412 Latin and Central America locations. 

Furthermore, the retailer plans to improve the overall customer experience with engaging in-store touchpoints, with onsite digital components, including smart mirrors, touchscreen wall panels, and an Augmented Reality foot comparison chart.

More: Link


