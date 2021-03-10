|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payflex expands BNPL service to South Africa

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:55 CET | News

Payflex has announced that it has expanded its buy-now-pay-later service to South Africa.

Customers can shop at the Payflex digital mall, which includes stores such as Cotton-on, Superbalist, and The Pro Shop, and split the cost of the purchase over four instalments.

To use the service, customers will need to select Payflex as the payment method at checkout and provide their ID number. The first instalment will be paid when the purchase is made. Payflex accepts Mastercard and Visa cards.

Payflex was launched in 2019 with the South Africa-based online fashion merchant Superbalist. Currently, there are over 500 online merchants on the Payflex digital mall.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Payflex, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like