Parcel Perform, Amazon Web Services partner to improve ecommerce delivery experience with ML

Tuesday 22 September 2020 13:46 CET | News

Parcel Perform has launched a machine learning (ML) algorithm to reliably predict date of arrival of any ecommerce delivery.

According to the press release, the solution was developed in collaboration with  Amazon Web Services (AWS). The underlying machine learning algorithm trains on delivery pattern data from millions of past orders to predict the date of arrival for any ecommerce shipment. 

This allows consumers to receive predictions of when their parcel will arrive, which is critical for improving the customer experience, as 95% of logistics carriers don't provide this information to the recipients. With more consumers shopping online, providing delivery predictions before and after checkout is essential, and offers opportunities for retailers to differentiate their delivery experience.

Furthermore, the initiative comes as Parcel Perform's ecommerce customers want to leverage their fulfilment and shipment data, and convert it to a specific, time-bound promise delivery date. Therefore, having started the cloud-native business on AWS infrastructure, Parcel Perform turned to AWS to help build a solution to this challenge. 


