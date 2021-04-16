|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Paidy launches feature that allows users to link e-wallets with their accounts

Friday 16 April 2021 14:55 CET | News

Japan-based buy-now-pay-later provider Paidy has announced the launch of Paidy Link, a new feature in the Paidy app that allows users to link e-wallets with their Paidy accounts.

According to the press release, the first digital wallet to integrate with Paidy Link is PayPal, with plans to expand in the future through cooperation with a variety of partners.

By using Paidy Link with PayPal, consumers in Japan can make purchases at PayPal merchants around the world the via PayPal checkout. The value of each purchase will be automatically converted into Japanese yen and can be settled on a monthly basis with Paidy ‘Atobarai’, the buy-now-pay-later service, or 3-Pay.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Paidy, BNPL, e-wallet, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Japan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like