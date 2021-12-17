|
OxPay partners with BNPL PaySlowSlow

Singapore-based financial services technology provider OxPay has announced a partnership with Malaysian BNPL PaySlowSlow’s branch in Singapore.

The partnership aims to improve the payment gateway and merchant acquiring services I the country, allowing both companies to organically grow their sales and enhance their visibility on the Singaporean e-commerce and online payments market. 

Launched in September 2021, PaySlowSlow is a subsidiary of Australian company Fatfish Group Limited and allows merchants to offer their customers a Buy Now, Pay Later solution, in four equal installments with 0% interest fees. The BNPL service provider is expected to soon grow outside the borders of Malaysia and Singapore, becoming a prominent player in the emerging countries of Southeast Asia.

On the other hand, OxPay focuses on servicing merchants in transportation, retail, and food and beverage industries by offering payment processing solutions through an integrated platform. 

