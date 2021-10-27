|
OpyPay officially launches in the US

Wednesday 27 October 2021 15:36 CET | News

Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later operator Openpay has become fully operational in the US.
Opypay provides its clients instalment plans to ensure better budgeting and higher merchant revenues. Clients who want to make larger purchases over longer periods in sectors like healthcare, home improvement, dental, or auto repair are Opypay’s target audience.

ezyVet has partnered with Opypay to make the latter available in 1,200 US veterinary clinics and hospitals, according to australianfintech.com.au, and is now live in selected locations from California, Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia.

Known better by the name Opypay, the company mainly operates in the healthcare sector, including veterinary. The company is known for its Buy Now, Pay Later business model, which ensures customized instalment plans at affordable rates for life’s unexpected expenses, including surgeries and professional medical help for pets. It is currently available in two countries – Australia and the UK, with the US becoming its third official market.


