News

Openpay announces The Hut Group partnership enabling UK customers to pay smarter

Wednesday 19 August 2020 14:29 CET | News

UK-based interest-free payment solution Openpay has announced signing The Hut Group (THG), a global ecommerce technology group and brand owner.

According to the press release, the partnership offers THG UK-based customers’ payment options, while integrating Openpay with THG Ingenuity, the company's proprietary end-to-end ecommerce platform. The platform provides access to retail brands, including Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, PZ Cussons Beauty, Johnson & Johnson, and Nintendo.

Furthermore, through the partnership, thousands of THG’s customers will benefit from Openpay’s flexible interest-free payment plans. Therefore, UK-based customers can select plan lengths of between one and six months, allowing them to spread the cost of their purchase to suit their needs whilst paying no interest. Besides, customers are required to make an initial down-payment at the point of purchase, encouraging responsible spending and minimising returns.

Overall, Openpay launched in the UK in early 2019, and announced plans of expanding its retail partnerships in the coming months of 2020.

Keywords: Openpay, UK, interest-free, The Hut Group, THG, ecommerce, THG Ingenuity, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, PZ Cussons Beauty, Johnson & Johnson, Nintendo, interest-free payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
