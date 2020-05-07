Sections
News

Openbravo, Adyen partner to launch retail solution

Thursday 7 May 2020 15:28 CET | News

Retail and restaurant omnichannel platform Openbravo and global payments company Adyen have launched a joint solution for retailers.

According to the press release, the companies announced an agreement on making Adyen's payments platform available to Openbravo customers globally. Following the COVID-19 pandemic’s repercussions, the companies decided to launch a joint solution for retailers that combines their key respective strengths. 

Therefore, The Unified Commerce Hub allow retailers to accelerate their omnichannel strategy for BOPIS and to progress in the digitisation of their physical stores, while reducing upfront investments and the risk of traditional implementation cycles. Besides, the solution is cloud-based and offered in two different options: Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure. 

Moreover, optimised order management across online and offline channels is guaranteed by an integrated OMS (order management system) and other solution components, such as: 

  • Openbravo Retail POS solution for store fulfilment; 

  • Openbravo inventory and warehouse management system, which provides enterprise-wide inventory visibility; 

  • The Adyen payment platform, a single payments platform to accept ensured payments anywhere, on any device; 

  • Integrations with existing legacy systems made through a API.


