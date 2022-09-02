OneCommerce expands by absorbing more than 12 ecommerce solutions

The merger aims to improve OneCommerce’s platform by integrating new tools that could enable SME merchants to achieve their selling goals. According to OneCommerce officials cited by benzinga.com, each of the absorbed solutions had made significant contributions to merchants’ success, but the new integration will help them serve a bigger purpose.
OneCommerce has previously worked with services such as Ali Reviews and Transcy.
Ali Reviews offers an all-in-one review solution for businesses, and it relies on customisable widgets and media carousels. Businesses can use these tools to display the right reviews to the right audiences in order to improve conversion rates.
Transcy specialises in translating store content, including the check-out page, and it can switch languages automatically based on the visitor’s location.
The aforementioned OneCommerce officials stated that they will leverage the expertise and knowledge base of eCommerce solutions such as Ali Reviews and Transcy in order to expand their business operations.
According to benzinga.com, since its launch in 2015, OneCommerce has helped 500,000 Shopify merchants build multiple stores and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.
According to research conducted by morganstanley.com, global ecommerce adoption saw a surge in the early days of COVID-19 but started to lose steam in 2022. While global ecommerce represented 15% of total retail sales in 2019, it grew to 21% in 2021 and now sits at 22% in 2022. According to the same research, the ecommerce market could increase from USD 3.3 trillion today to USD 5.4 trillion in 2026.
Some of the main factors fuelling ecommerce growth include logistics, mobile device ownership and marketplace expansion. The growth could also be influenced by improving technologies in fields such as digital payments and fulfilment capabilities, which can ultimately improve customer experience and drive changes in consumer behaviour.
When it comes to segments, electronics are expected to grow from 38% of retail sales to 45% of global retail sales in the following years. Digital sales are on the rise across newer verticals such as beauty, grocery, and apparel.
From an investor’s point of view, these developments could offer opportunities for gains across multiple businesses and verticals.
In the context of this expected growth, OneCommerce’s expansion and integration of multiple ecommerce solutions aim to solidify its position as an important player in the global ecommerce market.
