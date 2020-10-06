Omnicom Media Group launches new end-to-end ecommerce arm

Transact will operate side-by-side with Omni, OMG’s data marketing solution. The new offering will be headquartered in Singapore and backed by ecommerce consultants and omnichannel retail specialists in 25 markets. The new practice is embedded within the agency brand teams. Therefore, Transact’s dedicated teams will comprise of existing employees in APAC.
The consultancy will range from commerce strategy, media, and marketplace investment to store management, content, and merchandising. Transact was already launched in Europe in 2018, in MENA in 2019, and in LATAM earlier in 2020.
The company worked on a digital shelf framework, and insights harvested from the digital shelf are fed into Omni to identify specific shopper behaviours, analyse loyalty data, and identify buying patterns.
