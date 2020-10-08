|
Olay, Shopee to accelerate ecommerce growth in Southeast Asia

US-based skincare company Olay has partnered with ecommerce platform Shopee to launch the Adult Fearlessly campaign, meant to empower millennial women.

 

The campaign seeks to reach and engage with digital natives in Southeast Asia, empowering women to overcome the perceived challenges of 'adulting' and invest in quality products catered to their skincare needs. The brand campaign will be held exclusively on Shopee and rolled out in phases across six markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This second collaboration between Olay and Shopee builds on the previous regional campaign which launched the Retinol 24 product line in April 2020. Adult Fearlessly aims to improve Olay's growth on ecommerce with a digital-led campaign leveraging Shopee's marketing tools and engagement features, such as Shopee Live Stream and Shopee Games.

As Yahoo Finance states, a study on over 16,000 consumers across Asia-Pacific revealed that 58% of millennial consumers are more influenced by online brand videos when choosing brands, including decisions about beauty and skincare needs. As such, Olay teamed up with Shopee to conceptualise and co-create content, to capture the attention of millennial female consumers.


Keywords: Olay, Shopee, ecommerce, partnership, Adult Fearlessly, Southeast Asia, campaign
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
