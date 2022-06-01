Nuvemshop invests USD 6 mln in a new business unit in Brazil

Called Nuvemshop Next, the new business arm will offer a more specialised service to customers who make between USD 21,000 and USD 2.1 million per month in ecommerce. The funds allocated to Nuvemshop Next for 2022 include the product, technology and services areas, and at least 50% will be invested in new features and integrations in the platform.
Nuvemshop Next’s launch meets a demand from entrepreneurs who are in the growth stage, driven by the ecommerce boom in the country. In 2021, according to the NuvemCommerce survey, SMEs handled USD 0.49 billion, up 77% compared to the same period in 2020, and the prospects for the coming years are equally optimistic. According to the Beyond Borders study, by 2025 ecommerce in Brazil is expected to keep growing steadily at 30% per year.
Customers will also have access to tailored solutions according to the needs of their business, through an open ecosystem that allows the integration of all kinds of solutions designed for the entrepreneur. Nuvemshop Next is the evolution of the Nuvemshop Enterprise Plan, a kind of upgrade of a solution that was already offered by the company to keep pace with the growth of customers with revenues between USD 21,000 and USD 2.1 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions