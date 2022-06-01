Subscribe
News

Nuvemshop invests USD 6 mln in a new business unit in Brazil

Wednesday 1 June 2022 13:15 CET | News

Brazil-based ecommerce platform Nuvemshop has committed USD 6 million to a new business unit in Brazil focused in growth-stage companies.

Called Nuvemshop Next, the new business arm will offer a more specialised service to customers who make between USD 21,000 and USD 2.1 million per month in ecommerce. The funds allocated to Nuvemshop Next for 2022 include the product, technology and services areas, and at least 50% will be invested in new features and integrations in the platform.

Nuvemshop Next’s launch meets a demand from entrepreneurs who are in the growth stage, driven by the ecommerce boom in the country. In 2021, according to the NuvemCommerce survey, SMEs handled USD 0.49 billion, up 77% compared to the same period in 2020, and the prospects for the coming years are equally optimistic. According to the Beyond Borders study, by 2025 ecommerce in Brazil is expected to keep growing steadily at 30% per year.

Customers will also have access to tailored solutions according to the needs of their business, through an open ecosystem that allows the integration of all kinds of solutions designed for the entrepreneur. Nuvemshop Next is the evolution of the Nuvemshop Enterprise Plan, a kind of upgrade of a solution that was already offered by the company to keep pace with the growth of customers with revenues between USD 21,000 and USD 2.1 million.


More: Link


Keywords: ecommerce, SMEs, product launch, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Nuvemshop
Countries: Brazil
Payments & Commerce

Nuvemshop

