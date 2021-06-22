Nuvei, Discover Global Network partner to increase ecommerce acceptance

The partnership provides Nuvei’s merchants with the opportunity to operate within the Discover Global Network, which includes Discover Card issued in the US, Diners Club International cards issued in more than 55 countries, and cards from its network partner alliances in countries such as Turkey, India, South Korea, and Brazil. This partnership enables Nuvei’s clients to benefit from higher transaction acceptance rates and greater reach.
Nuvei’s proprietary platform provides pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets, with supports for over 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way.
