Nonius and Adyen partner to improve hospitality payment process

Thursday 25 November 2021 14:13 CET | News

Guess technology solutions company Nonius and Dutch payment company Adyen have announced their partnership that will enable hospitality sector companies to integrate guest and payments technologies faster. 

The new partnership aims to benefit both companies as customers using Nonius can conduct their transactions, check-ins, and check-outs within a mobile app, simplifying the process and reducing time.

Nonius’ tech is used by more than 120 million guests worldwide and includes, amongst other features, a branded app with online check-in, TV, Internet, digital signage, and integration hub solutions. 

Similarly, Netherlands-based Adyen is a unified payments platform that allows retailer customers to consolidate their payments across stores, markets, and channels using a singular system. 


