News

Nike shifts towards direct-to-consumer sales on Facebook Shops

Monday 31 August 2020 14:14 CET | News

Nike has announced has shifted more toward direct-to-consumer sales, deciding to set up a digital storefront on Facebook Shops.

The brand plans to work with a smaller number of partners moving forward and sees the move toward D2C as the future of retail.

The Facebook Shops capability allows merchants to set up digital storefronts on Facebook and Instagram. Now, with Facebook Shop live within the app, consumers can discover businesses, shop for products directly from the stores and message merchants in real-time. Facebook is also making Shops available to any eligible business and adding new customization features like design layouts, real-time previews of collections and new insights to measure results. 


