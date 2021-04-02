|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nike is working on an in-house social commerce app aimed at Gen Z

Friday 2 April 2021 13:23 CET | News

Nike has launched a project that aims to create its own social shopping niche outside the bounds of TikTok and Instagram.

According to Yahoo Finance, the company has recently set up a landing page for what its dubbed 'Nothing but Gold', an app in aimed at young women shoppers. The project is making an attempt to build something of a Nike community among the group. According to the landing page, the app will present a mix of 'sport, style, and self care', but gives little other detail. 

Although a Nike representative could not be reached for comment on the new app, a recent job posting for the app gives some hints that Nike is looking to create a branded space that operates similarly to the social media platforms Generation Z is already using to browse and shop, namely Instagram and TikTok.The posting explains that Nothing but Gold is an outgrowth of Valiant Labs, Nike’s business incubator segment, started in 2018. 

Furthermore, the shopping app marks one of the group’s first public launches in its almost three years of existence. It also claims that the group is now 'tasked with creating the future of shopping for girls' and that Nothing but Gold is a 'native mobile app that takes social commerce in-house' for Nike. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, social commerce, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like