News

New updates for Google Pay India introduce Hinglish

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:43 CET | News

Giant tech Google has announced new features for its Google Pay payment service for its Indian customers, including support for Hinglish language.

Starting early 2022, over 350 million Indians whose preferred daily communication language is Hinglish (a combination between Hindu and English) will receive support from Google staff. The company is also working on adding a split bill feature, after the earlier introduction of groups to its Google Pay payment app.

Moreover, Indian users should expect voice support for bank account numbers, knowing which of their contacts already paid their share in a split bill, and inventory for merchants. Currently, Google Pay counts for over 10 million merchants across India who will now be able to add their working hours and products to their Google Pay app.


