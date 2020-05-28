Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Netherlands' fashion outlet platform Otrium raises EUR 24 mln

Thursday 28 May 2020 13:33 CET | News

Netherlands-based online fashion outlet platform Otrium has raised EUR 24 million during a series B round led by Eight Roads Ventures and current investor Index Ventures. 

According to Ecommerce News Europe, Otrium will use the funds to further expand its platform. The company’s mission is that fashion brands can still earn money by selling excess inventory. Therefore, consumers get access to the leftover stock of upcoming and well-known fashion brands, via the online platform. Besides, Otrium offers smart pricing tools to help the sales process of the clothing and accessories. In addition, the platform also takes care of storage and shipping for the affiliated fashion brands.

Otrium was founded by Max Klijnstra and Milan Daniels in 2016. The online platform established partnerships with fashion brands such as G-Star, Asics, Puma and Scotch & Soda. Moreover, the company claims to have a community of over 1 million shopping members and currently delivers to the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, the UK, Denmark and Poland.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Otrium, ecommerce, online fashion outlet platform, Eight Roads Ventures, Index Ventures, G-Star, Asics, Puma, Scotch & Soda, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, UK, Denmark, Poland
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like