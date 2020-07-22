Sections
News

Netflix launches entry-level subscription plan in India

Wednesday 22 July 2020 14:29 CET | News

Netflix has launched a new subscription plan for India-based users, as it looks to expand access to the platform with payment plans tailored to their needs.

According to Inc42, the plan is called Mobile+ and costs INR 349 per month. Consumers that subscribe to this plan would be enabled to watch high definition (HD) content on the platform, on a single device at a time.

Currently, Netflix offers four subscription plans in India, ranging from INR 199 to 799 per month. While two of them offer standard definition (SD) content on one screen, the two other offer HD content on 2-4 screens – including television and computer screens. 

Overall, in the last few years, the global video streaming company has been expanding its services in India, as in 2019, Netflix announced it planned to invest INR 3000 crore to produce content for the Indian market over 2019-20.

