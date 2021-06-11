|
Netflix debuts online shop

Friday 11 June 2021 13:24 CET | News

Streaming service Netflix has announced the launch of Netflix.shop, meant to include apparel and lifestyle products tied with the Netflix brand and its featured shows.

Netflix.shop will distribute limited editions of apparel and lifestyle products tied to shows and brand, including streetwear and action figures based on anime series Yasuke and Eden; as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items  inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre. 

The wide array of products in limited-edition items are made available through Netflix’s partners that include Target. The Netflix.shop will first be available in the US before expanding into other countries around the world in the coming months.


