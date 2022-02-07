|
Nayax to IPO on Wall Street

Monday 7 February 2022 12:09 CET | News

Israeli fintech company Nayax has announced that it has filed for a Wall Street Initial Public Offering (IPO) instead of being listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

Nayax is known for developing a one-stop-shop solution platform for merchants that offers localised cashless payment acceptance, marketing and loyalty suite, and management suite, among others.

The company was founded in 2005 and held an IPO on the TASE in May 2021, becoming the second largest public offering on the Israeli stock exchange market. Nayax has raised approximately USD 145 million (NIS 462 million) gross for the company and its shareholders and sold shares worth around half of the amount, for NIS 205 million. 

Since the IPO, the fintech’s share price went down by 20%, reaching a marketing cap of approximately USD 844 million. 

More: Link


Keywords: fintech, Nayax, merchant, online platform, IPO
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

