News

Namogoo acquires incentive paltform Personali to expand ecommerce offering

Tuesday 5 May 2020 13:59 CET | News

US-based fintech Namogoo will integrate incentive platform Personali’s AI-powered personalized incentives technology through a strategic acquisition.

 

Namogoo’s client-side platform uses Machine Learning technology to prevent unauthorised ads injected into consumer browsers and devices from disrupting the online customer journey and redirecting them to other sites. Namogoo’s technology gives online enterprises a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance over their websites and applications ecosystem, enabling digital customer experience.

The acquisition will enable Namogoo – which recently raised a USD 40 million Series C funding round – to offer solutions proven to increase customer engagement, loyalty, and conversions. Personali’s personnel will also be joining the Namogoo team.


More: Link


