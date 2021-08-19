|
News

Nacelle raises USD 50 mln in Series B

Friday 20 August 2021 13:48 CET | News

Nacelle, an ecommerce infrastructure, has closed on a USD 50 million Series B round from Tiger Global.

This is just six months after its USD 18 million Series A round, led by Inovia, and follows a USD 4.8 million seed round in 2020. Moreover, Nacelle grew 690% in 2020 in terms of revenue, and customers are signing multiyear contracts.

Nacelle is planning to invest the new round into its go-to-market strategy and expand its customer success, partner relations, and product development. 


More: Link


