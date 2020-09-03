Sections
Myer rolls out click-and-collect partnership with Amazon Australia

Thursday 3 September 2020 14:38 CET | News

Myer has announced that starting from 9 September 2020, Australians will be able to pick up their Amazon packages at selected Myer stores around the country.

According to Internet Retailing, the new collaboration, called Amazon Hub, will combine the benefits of offline and online shopping, providing consumers an alternative to parcel delivery and an opportunity to access Myer stores for further products and services, through its click-and-collect hubs.

Therefore, upon checkout, Amazon customers will be enabled to select one of 21 Myer stores across the country for their package to be delivered to and will receive an email with a code to present upon arrival at the store. 

Furthermore, the two companies have announced plans to extend the service to further Myer stores after the Christmas period, including more regional areas around the country, Internet Retailing stated.

