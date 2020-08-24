Sections
News

Morrisons launches Amazon grocery store for the first time

Monday 24 August 2020 14:38 CET | News

UK-based supermarket chain Morrisons has launched a ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ store, allowing consumers to shop for all its groceries directly via Amazon’s website and app.

According to Essential Retail, the digital store, which is only currently available in Leeds, will provide consumers thousands of SKUs, and offer Amazon Prime members free same-day delivery on orders over GBP 40. 

To benefit from the new option, consumers have to place orders via the new platform, which will be picked from local Morrisons stores by the retailer’s staff and delivered to them by Amazon Flex delivery partners. 

Overall, Amazon has recently expanded its business through its Amazon Fresh grocery proposition, which enables Prime members to benefit from free delivery across south-east England, while being able to order from brands including Booths, Whole Foods Market, Pepsi, and Danone and specialist producers including Gail’s Artisan baker, C. Lidgate and Paxton & Whitfield. The offering is expected to launch across the UK by the end of 2020, Essential Retail reported. 

