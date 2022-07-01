Mollie partners with Xentral

In the process, scale-up Xentral will integrate Mollie's payment services into its multichannel ERP platform. The partnership between the two ecommerce tech players creates a solution for SMEs that facilitates the payment and order management processes, supporting the growth of ecommerce businesses. The new service is available immediately to all current and future customers of Mollie and Xentral.
Merchants benefit from the partnership in several ways: they save time and have a better overview of cash flow and their merchandise management. At the same time, their own customers are offered many common payment methods in Europe.
Xentral’s company officials stated that the two companies are both pioneers in augmenting complex processes for innovative ecommerce companies. In doing so, each of the two companies has a unique focus: fast-growing ecommerce businesses are made clearly scalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges in connecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past.
