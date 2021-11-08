|
Meta to launch retail stores in the US

Monday 8 November 2021 15:58 CET | News

Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced it’s looking into opening physical stores in the US.

The stores will mainly work as retail centres where new-branded Meta company will sell their own merchandise, including video chat tablets and virtual reality headsets. The products are already available in other chains nation-wide and allow customers to adjust to the company’s new business vision, the ‘metaverse’.

According to reports cited by CNBC and The New York Times, the Meta flagship store will most likely open in Burlingame, California. The name of the store is yet to be determined after Facebook’s rebranding to Meta at the end of October 2021. 

The social media platform counts for almost 3 billion active users, which represents a large pool of potential customers for the company’s tech merch.

