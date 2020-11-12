|
MerchantE adds new ecommerce features to their Business Essentials bundle

Thursday 12 November 2020 15:32 CET | News

US-based end-to-end payments platform MerchantE has announced new features for their Business Essentials bundle to assist merchants with conducting ecommerce.

MerchantE’s Business Essentials bundle is a suite of services to support businesses online via a set of tools, including reporting and analytics.

Through the use of the bundle, businesses can set up and manage an online store and shopping cart, add a shopping cart to Facebook, Instagram or an existing website, support online orders with curbside pickup, accept in-person payments by turning any mobile device into an EMV payment terminal, accept payments online for both individual purchases and for recurring monthly payments or donations, and support card payment processing with PCI compliance and security built in.


Keywords: MerchantE, US, product launch, Business Essentials, ecommerce, reporting, analytics, online store, Facebook, Instagram, online orders, EMV payment, online payments, card payment processing, PCI compliance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
