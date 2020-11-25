Mercado Libre selects Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider

According to the press release, the initiative comes to further transform the company into a data-driven organisation, improve user experiences, accelerate the launch of new services, and support its regional expansion. As part of its transformation into a data-driven organisation, Mercado Libre is building MeliLake, a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to ingest data from sales, payments, fulfilment, and shipping transactions, and make it available for analysis by teams throughout the company.
Consequently, Mercado Libre employees can now discover and query datasets and uncover customer purchase patterns or types of payments, helping to improve operational efficiency and drive the development of new customer experiences. In addition, Mercado Libre applies AWS machine learning services to enhance security across its divisions and deliver a better customer experience.
Besides, the fraud detection team for Mercado Pago (the platform responsible for payments inside Mercado Libre) leverages Amazon Rekognition (AWS’s video and image analysis service) as part of its identity verification process for consumers seeking to buy through Mercado Libre, helping to minimise any type of fraud.
Furthermore, to rapidly adapt its content to a multicultural region where most customers speak Portuguese or Spanish, Mercado Libre uses Amazon Translate (AWS’s machine learning service for highly accurate language translation) to automatically translate product titles and descriptions when vendors from other countries upload their catalogs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions