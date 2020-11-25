|
Mercado Libre selects Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider

Wednesday 25 November 2020

Mercado Libre has selected AWS (Amazon Web Services), an Amazon.com company, as its primary cloud provider.

According to the press release, the initiative comes to further transform the company into a data-driven organisation, improve user experiences, accelerate the launch of new services, and support its regional expansion. As part of its transformation into a data-driven organisation, Mercado Libre is building MeliLake, a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to ingest data from sales, payments, fulfilment, and shipping transactions, and make it available for analysis by teams throughout the company. 

Consequently, Mercado Libre employees can now discover and query datasets and uncover customer purchase patterns or types of payments, helping to improve operational efficiency and drive the development of new customer experiences. In addition, Mercado Libre applies AWS machine learning services to enhance security across its divisions and deliver a better customer experience. 

Besides, the fraud detection team for Mercado Pago (the platform responsible for payments inside Mercado Libre) leverages Amazon Rekognition (AWS’s video and image analysis service) as part of its identity verification process for consumers seeking to buy through Mercado Libre, helping to minimise any type of fraud. 

Furthermore, to rapidly adapt its content to a multicultural region where most customers speak Portuguese or Spanish, Mercado Libre uses Amazon Translate (AWS’s machine learning service for highly accurate language translation) to automatically translate product titles and descriptions when vendors from other countries upload their catalogs.


Keywords: Mercado Libre, AWS, Amazon Web Services, Amazon, cloud provider, MeliLake, machine learning, ecommerce, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Latin America
