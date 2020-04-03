Sections
News

Mercado Libre, Linx team up to streamline deliveries

Friday 3 April 2020 14:56 CET | News

Mercado Libre and Linx, a provider of retail management software, have announced a partnership to connect the marketplace mercadolivre.com.br with Linx's client brands.  

With this partnership, Linx customers who have the OMS (Order Management System) solution will be able to use Mercado Libre as another sales channel. The novelty, which applies across Brazil, is represented by the transformation of these stores into distribution centres for products purchased online in the marketplace, thus aiming to reduce delivery times and costs.

Founded in 1999, Mercado Libre offers solutions for people and companies to buy, sell, pay, advertise, and send products and services through the internet. The company has the following business areas: Marketplace mercadolivre.com, Mercado Pago fintech, Mercado Envios, Mercado Livre Classificados, Mercado Livre Publicidade, and Mercado Shops.

Linx is a Brazil-based company specialised in retail technology. Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to attend to retailers’ wishes. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil, and 5 countries in America.


