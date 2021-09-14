|
Mastercard SpendingPulse anticipates US holiday retail sales to grow 7.4% in 2021

Tuesday 14 September 2021 13:53 CET | News

Mastercard has announced that consumers are expected to spend online at higher rates than last year as sales are anticipated to grow in the upcoming holidays.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types, US retail sales are anticipated to grow 7.4% excluding automotive and gas. Consumers are expected to spend online at higher rates (+7.6%) than in 2020, while in-store sales are also expected to see a rebound—growing 6.6% compared to 2020.

With early holiday shopping slated to begin in October, retail sales for the ‘75 Days of Christmas,’ are anticipated to grow 6.8% excluding automotive and gas, and ecommerce sales to grow by 7.5% compared to the same time period in 2020.


