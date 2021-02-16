|
Marlin acquires Lengow

Tuesday 16 February 2021

Marlin Equity Partners has acquired ecommerce automation platform Lengow, in a bid to make the France-based company the leading ecommerce platform on the market.

Marlin Equity Partners has acquired a majority stake in Lengow, which has offices in France and Germany and provides over 4,600 brands and retailers cross-channel management of their ecommerce strategy.

According to Ecommerce News, the acquisition materialised from the pandemic, which significantly boosted ecommerce since the start of 2020. 


Keywords: Lengow, Marlin acquisition, ecommerce, France, Germany, cross-channel
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Germany
