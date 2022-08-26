Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mangopay and Hublify cooperate on offer for online marketplaces

Friday 26 August 2022 15:33 CET | News

Payment solution provider Mangopay has partnered with software manufacturer e-matters and its product Hublify Marketplace.

 

The partners’ common cloud-based solution for B2C and B2B marketplaces can be connected via API and ensures legally compliant financial processes. The partnership aims to serve medium-sized, German-speaking companies that plan to scale in the ecommerce channel.

The partners

Hublify is a matters cloud-based commerce platform. e-matters is a Germany-based software manufacturer for the digitisation of trade. The Hublify Marketplace product can be used to create B2C and B2B marketplaces and provides marketplace software, such as mixed shopping carts, automated commission statements, and a merchant portal in which merchants can manage their orders, product data, and deliveries.

Mangopay is a provider of payment solutions for marketplaces and platforms. Its white-label technology enables its customers to accept consumer payments, onboard sellers, and route funds to them on a global scale. Its API is used by companies including Vinted, Chrono24, Leboncoin, Rakuten, and Malt.



Mangopay’s e-money license

Online marketplaces are governed by regulations such as the Payment Services Directive PSD2. Fintech companies allow automated, legally compliant money flow processes between clients, marketplace operators, and retailers. Mangopay is a regulated financial institution with an e-money license, and as such, is permitted to handle financial transactions on the marketplace.

A tailor-made integration

The payment solution provider's goal is to ensure a tailor-made integration in order to fit each platform’s needs. According to a Hublify representative, even with a standardised marketplace solution and pre-implemented processes, a certain amount of customisation is desired. The representative states that the software architecture is based on low-code approaches, meaning that change requests can be implemented quickly.

According to a Mangopay representative, the partners are focused on empowering B2B and B2C organisations, and expanding a partner network is a cornerstone of their growth strategy. By joining forces with Hublify, Mangopay can help more types of businesses, such as large retailers, distributors, and manufacturers.

Previous Hublify launch

In June 2021, Hublify launched Hublify Marketplace as standard software for online marketplaces. This enabled companies with plug & play software to create their own B2C or B2B online marketplace at low cost. Features of these marketplaces include a merchant portal in which retailers can manage product data, orders, and customers, settlement of payment flows for vouchers, returns, and commissions, as well as data quality checks and performance evaluations.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product upgrade, ecommerce, marketplace, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: e-matters, Mangopay
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

e-matters

|

Mangopay

|
Discover all the Company news on e-matters and other articles related to e-matters in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like