Mangopay and Hublify cooperate on offer for online marketplaces

The partners’ common cloud-based solution for B2C and B2B marketplaces can be connected via API and ensures legally compliant financial processes. The partnership aims to serve medium-sized, German-speaking companies that plan to scale in the ecommerce channel.
Hublify is a matters cloud-based commerce platform. e-matters is a Germany-based software manufacturer for the digitisation of trade. The Hublify Marketplace product can be used to create B2C and B2B marketplaces and provides marketplace software, such as mixed shopping carts, automated commission statements, and a merchant portal in which merchants can manage their orders, product data, and deliveries.
Mangopay is a provider of payment solutions for marketplaces and platforms. Its white-label technology enables its customers to accept consumer payments, onboard sellers, and route funds to them on a global scale. Its API is used by companies including Vinted, Chrono24, Leboncoin, Rakuten, and Malt.
The payment solution provider's goal is to ensure a tailor-made integration in order to fit each platform’s needs. According to a Hublify representative, even with a standardised marketplace solution and pre-implemented processes, a certain amount of customisation is desired. The representative states that the software architecture is based on low-code approaches, meaning that change requests can be implemented quickly.
According to a Mangopay representative, the partners are focused on empowering B2B and B2C organisations, and expanding a partner network is a cornerstone of their growth strategy. By joining forces with Hublify, Mangopay can help more types of businesses, such as large retailers, distributors, and manufacturers.
In June 2021, Hublify launched Hublify Marketplace as standard software for online marketplaces. This enabled companies with plug & play software to create their own B2C or B2B online marketplace at low cost. Features of these marketplaces include a merchant portal in which retailers can manage product data, orders, and customers, settlement of payment flows for vouchers, returns, and commissions, as well as data quality checks and performance evaluations.
