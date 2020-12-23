|
M&S introduces on-the-spot payments

Wednesday 23 December 2020 13:33 CET | News

M&S has introduced on-the-spot payments at over 200 stores in the UK to help reduce queues over the Christmas period.

Pay With Me allows M&S colleagues to choose customers waiting in line to pay for several items to instantly process their transactions via a handheld device from tech company Honeywell. The technology can be used in both M&S Food Halls and clothing departments, and payments can be made through Apple Pay, chip and pin, or contactless transactions of up to the GBP 45.

Shoppers receive a receipt just as they would with a manned or self-service till and can earn and spend Sparks loyalty points through the initiative.

Pay With Me is designed to work alongside M&S’s other contactless payment options, such as its Mobile Pay Go smartphone app. Users scan the barcodes of products they wish to purchase before paying through the app with the card they have saved on it.

Keywords: M&S, on-the-spot payments, Christmas, Pay With Me, Honeywell, Apple Pay, contactless, Mobile Pay Go, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
