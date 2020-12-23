M&S introduces on-the-spot payments

Pay With Me allows M&S colleagues to choose customers waiting in line to pay for several items to instantly process their transactions via a handheld device from tech company Honeywell. The technology can be used in both M&S Food Halls and clothing departments, and payments can be made through Apple Pay, chip and pin, or contactless transactions of up to the GBP 45.
Shoppers receive a receipt just as they would with a manned or self-service till and can earn and spend Sparks loyalty points through the initiative.
