|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Macy's selects Klarna to offer its customers pay later option

Tuesday 6 October 2020 14:13 CET | News

Klarna has partnered with Macy’s, to offer customers the ability to select to pay in four equal, interest-free instalments at online checkout.

In addition to integrating the Klarna Pay in 4 option on macys.com, Macy’s becomes an investor in Klarna.

Within the department store segment, Macy’s is one of the first companies to offer its customers Klarna’s buy now, pay later offering, which appeals to younger demographics who increasingly prefer alternative ways to pay but also to any consumer seeking flexibility and convenience.

Klarna is the pioneer of buy now, pay later options. With more than 200,000 retail partners globally and a US consumer network of 9 million shoppers, Klarna offers consumers flexibility and control. The Klarna app, which enables customers to shop at any online store, has more than 12 million monthly active users globally.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Klarna, pay later, Macy's, instalments, retail, checkout conversion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like