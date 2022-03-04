|
Lunar launches ecommerce payment solution

Friday 4 March 2022 15:06 CET | News

Nordic-based fintech Lunar has announced the launching of a solution that allows its customers to accept and track online payments. 

The new service is incorporated into the company’s business account and meets the needs of its growing ecommerce customer base.

With over 400,000 customers in Northern Europe, Lunar has acquired a Danish-based full-stack payment platform, Paylike, back in 2021. The fintech operates throughout Europe and handles over EUR 100 million worth in transaction volumes per year. The integration with Paylike allowed Lunar to further boost its customer base and offer clients a one-step checkout platform for ecommerce merchants and businesses. 

Moreover, the Nordic company continues to be on an ascending trajectory as it secured EUR 210 million back in July 2021, in a Series D funding led by Heartland, with the participation of Kinnevik and Tencent.

