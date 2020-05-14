Sections
News

Louis Vuitton rolls out ecommerce platform in the UAE

Thursday 14 May 2020 15:07 CET | News

Louis Vuitton has launched its ecommerce platform in the UAE, allowing customers to explore its products via a digital experience.

Clients will be able to shop the next collection as well as exclusive products from their homes, via the ecommerce platform, as the lockdown restrictions have resulted in many brands going digital.

The variety of products that will be available online will include ready-to-wear for both men and women, leather goods, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches and jewellery, luggage, and fragrances.

Additionally, clients will have the opportunity to create unique products through personalisation services available online, including hot stamping and engraving. Pre-launches and exclusive collections to the Middle East will also be accessible via the local website. Complimentary delivery will be available to ensure purchases are delivered directly to one’s home. Prices will be in AED and returns can be done through the website.


Keywords: Louis Vuitton, launch, ecommerce platform, UAE, digital experience, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Arab Emirates
