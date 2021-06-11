|
Lightspeed to acquire Ecwid and NuORDER

Friday 11 June 2021 14:19 CET | News

Lightspeed has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two ecommerce companies.

According to the press release, once closed, the acquisitions will provide Lightspeed customers new entry points to the digital economy, unprecedented supply chain management, as well as increased opportunities to provide better customer experiences online.

Lightspeed will acquire Ecwid, a US-based eommerce platform, that allows customers to create standalone businesses in minutes. Once integrated, the combination of Lightspeed and Ecwid will help merchants to reach shoppers where they are, whether on social media or digital marketplaces, ushering in newfound selling flexibility and omnichannel experiences.

In addition, Lightspeed has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NuORDER, a transformative digital platform connecting businesses and suppliers. Together, Lightspeed and NuORDER will create a bridge between the merchant and supplier experience, simplifying product ordering for retailers and offering brands crucial insight into how their products move. 

The acquisition will capitalize on the early success of the Lightspeed Supplier Network and accelerate the growth of Lightspeed's financial services offerings, including Lightspeed Payments and Lightspeed Capital, while establishing the company as a global distribution network for brands, such as Canada Goose, Converse, and Arc'teryx.


Keywords: Lightspeed, acquisition, ecommerce, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
