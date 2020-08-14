Sections
News

Lidl rolls out Lidl Plus app in the UK to strengthen customer loyalty

Friday 14 August 2020 13:33 CET | News

Supermarket company Lidl has launched its loyalty app, called Lidl Plus, in the UK to enable shoppers to benefit from personalised rewards and offers.

According to InternetRetailing, thanks to the app, the supermarket will learn more about its customers and their shopping behaviours. Moreover, to use the new offering, customers must create a Lidl account, and fill in details such as name and address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and preferred local store – identified using geolocation. 

Once they signed in, consumers can activate coupons in the app and scan their digital loyalty card at the till in order to redeem them. They can also see the Lidl weekly leaflet with offers for their local store in the app. Furthermore, users are encouraged to scan the digital card at the till with the promise of a scratch card, while their digital receipt is stored in the app. Besides, already logged-in customers can benefit from partner offers.

Additionally, shoppers who download and use the Lidl Plus app can get a GBP 5 off a GBP 25 shop voucher. The full-feature version of the app is expected to be released in September 2020, InternetRetailing reported.

More: Link


Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
