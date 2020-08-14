Lidl rolls out Lidl Plus app in the UK to strengthen customer loyalty

According to InternetRetailing, thanks to the app, the supermarket will learn more about its customers and their shopping behaviours. Moreover, to use the new offering, customers must create a Lidl account, and fill in details such as name and address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and preferred local store – identified using geolocation.
Once they signed in, consumers can activate coupons in the app and scan their digital loyalty card at the till in order to redeem them. They can also see the Lidl weekly leaflet with offers for their local store in the app. Furthermore, users are encouraged to scan the digital card at the till with the promise of a scratch card, while their digital receipt is stored in the app. Besides, already logged-in customers can benefit from partner offers.
