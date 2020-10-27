|
News

LG launches the Shop Time app on its Smart TVs

Tuesday 27 October 2020 13:31 CET | News

LG Electronics USA has announced the launch of the Shop Time app for LG Smart TVs. 

Shop Time allows LG Smart TV users to make purchases directly from multiplatform video retailers QVC and HSN and several other at-home shopping channels. The app is available now via free download on all LG Smart TVs (2016-2020).

The Shop Time app allows users to access video shopping channels and use their LG TVs to complete purchases with retailer partners. Shop Time also allows customers to save the items they’ve found and complete the purchase later. App users will also receive curated recommendations about other products they may be interested in.


Keywords: LG, US, Shop Time, QVC, HSN, video retailers, at-home shopping, shopping channels
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
