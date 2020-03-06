Lazada shows shifts in Filipinos' consumer behaviour during the pandemic

According to ABS CBN News, although ecommerce has increasingly become an integral part of consumer lifestyle in APAC, in the Philippines it acted as a catalyst that accelerated its adoption, being presented as a convenient and safe channel. Consequently, Lazada has observed shifts in consumer behaviour, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the changes regards the average duration of time spent on Lazada's platform, which has doubled with approximately 15 minutes spent per visit compared to February 2020. This has also led to more than a 9% increase of transactions occurring on the Lazada app that experienced more traffic during lunch time compared to previous peaks in the evenings, at around 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm. There is also a 15-time increase in demand for household essentials such as groceries and cleaning supplies. Besides, people spent more time browsing through Lazada's selection of offerings, watching LazLive livestreams, or playing interactive games like LazGames.
Moreover, people staying at home appear to be engaging in activities like baking and self-care, as purchases of baking supplies have increased by 13 times, while skin care product sales have increased by almost four times. Lazada also noticed top searches leaning towards Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities around the home including grooming of pets, with an increased purchase of pet care essentials like clippers and shampoos. Exercise mats, inflatable swimming pools, tapioca pearls, lounge wear, and even DJ equipment such as headphones and portable speakers, are also included on the top searches.
