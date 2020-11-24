|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Landmark Group, tabby offer buy-now-pay-later solution to customers in the UAE

Tuesday 24 November 2020 14:17 CET | News

UAE-based retail and hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group has partnered with tabby, a buy-now-pay-later solution provider, to offer customers the ability to pay in instalments across all of the group’s retail brands. 

tabby enables customers to purchase products online with the option to pay within 14 days or via instalments for up to three months from the date of purchase.

The payment solution is available across all Landmark Group’s brands in the UAE including Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, and Home Box. Customers can use the service by clicking on the ‘Pay with tabby’ option in the online checkout process. After filling out their mobile number and e-mail address, customers will be able to complete their purchase and pay later. Customers will be able to pay in instalments by adding a credit or debit card at checkout.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Landmark Group, tabby, partnership, buy-now-pay-later, UAE, instalments, credit card, debit card, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like