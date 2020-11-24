Landmark Group, tabby offer buy-now-pay-later solution to customers in the UAE

tabby enables customers to purchase products online with the option to pay within 14 days or via instalments for up to three months from the date of purchase.
The payment solution is available across all Landmark Group’s brands in the UAE including Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, and Home Box. Customers can use the service by clicking on the ‘Pay with tabby’ option in the online checkout process. After filling out their mobile number and e-mail address, customers will be able to complete their purchase and pay later. Customers will be able to pay in instalments by adding a credit or debit card at checkout.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions