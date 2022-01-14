|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

KoinWorks gets USD 108 mln in Series C funding

Friday 14 January 2022 15:48 CET | News

Indonesia-based fintech KoinWorks that offers investment and liabilities products has raised USD 108 million in a Series C round funding led by MDI Ventures.

The funding consists of USD 43 million in equity and the rest of USD 65 million in debt capital. The company will use the received funds to scale up its solutions and increase its team by over 400 people globally. 

According to KoinWorks officials, the platform empowers SMEs who are looking for digital financial products with a worth array of products that allow for growth and financial literacy. Launched in 2016, the platform offers a marketplace of integrated applications, including POS, ecommerce, software, budgeting apps, invoice factoring, and treasury management.

Since April 2021, the Indonesian fintech has acquired over 100,000 new SMEs into its list and expanded its client base to over 1.2 million users worldwide. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SMEs, funding, marketplace, financial services, e-invoicing, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like