|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Kohl's launches customer loyalty programme

Wednesday 9 September 2020 13:39 CET | News

US-based department store retail chain Kohl's has launched its Kohl's Rewards programme, a loyalty service that is available nationwide. 

According to FashionUnited, this is the first scheme of its kind the retailer has offered, as previously, Kohl's offered rewards to its shoppers in the form of Kohl's Cash – store credits earned through certain purchases made during promotional events. 

Kohl's Rewards programme is based on these and enables members to earn 5% Kohl's Cash on every purchase at any time. Moreover, rewards members will receive exclusive deals, including an annual birthday gift, while all customers will continue to earn 10 Kohl's Cash dollars for every USD 50 spent during promotional events.

Overall, the company has piloted Kohl's Rewards programme in 13 markets, aiming to maximise value for their customers nationwide with its everyday rewards, FashionUnited stated. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Kohl's, US, launch, Kohl's Rewards, loyalty service, loyalty programme, online shoppers, online shopping, Kohl's Cash, store credits
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like