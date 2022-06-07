Klasha closes USD 4.5 mln seed fundraise

The funding round included Amex Ventures and Global Ventures, a MEA-focused venture capital company. Klasha will use the received investment to expand into five more African countries by the end of 2022 and re-launch its consumer app, KlashaCart, to allow African customers to shop from eligible international merchants online.
Klasha’s core checkout technology allows consumers to pay international online merchants using African currencies and local payment methods and then have their goods shipped to their homes. At the same time, merchants can receive payouts in all G20 currencies and are motivated to further expand their businesses in Africa, by providing them the necessary payment tools.
