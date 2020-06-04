Klarna to provide payment flexibility to Dune Group

According to IBS Intelligence, customers from Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK will benefit from Klarna’s flexible payment options, such as the Pay in 30 or Instalments.
Moreover, Klarna released data regarding changes in the purchasing habits of UK consumers during the COVID-19 crisis, showing a spike in shopping made in the category of home and garden, health, sports and hobbies, as well as clothing. In the study, Klarna analysed the transactions made by its customer base in the categories of Gen Z (age 18-23), Millennial (ages 24-39), Gen X (age 40-45) and Baby Boomers (55+).
Besides, Klarna provided support for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) amid the coronavirus pandemic by raising funds (a pound, a euro or a dollar donation) for every Klarna transaction placed at ASOS globally on 29 April 2020, IBS Intelligence reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions