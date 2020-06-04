Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Klarna to provide payment flexibility to Dune Group

Thursday 4 June 2020 12:07 CET | News

Klarna has announced a partnership with UK-based fashion footwear and accessories provider The Dune Group to offer customers flexible payment options.

According to IBS Intelligence, customers from Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK will benefit from Klarna’s flexible payment options, such as the Pay in 30 or Instalments. 

Moreover, Klarna released data regarding changes in the purchasing habits of UK consumers during the COVID-19 crisis, showing a spike in shopping made in the category of home and garden, health, sports and hobbies, as well as clothing. In the study, Klarna analysed the transactions made by its customer base in the categories of Gen Z (age 18-23), Millennial (ages 24-39), Gen X (age 40-45) and Baby Boomers (55+). 

Besides, Klarna provided support for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) amid the coronavirus pandemic by raising funds (a pound, a euro or a dollar donation) for every Klarna transaction placed at ASOS globally on 29 April 2020, IBS Intelligence reported.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Klarna, The Dune Group, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, UK, ecommerce, flexible payment, Pay in 30, Instalments, COVID-19, Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Baby Boomers, International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, ASOS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like