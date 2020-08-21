Klarna to enable instalments-based shopping for Beautycounter consumers

Klarna has announced a partnership with Beautycounter to enable customers to shop for the products with financial flexibility through Klarna’s four equal, interest-free instalments.
The partnership further expands Klarna within the beauty category and offers customers additional ways to a time when consumers are prioritizing their health and personal care. Data from the Klarna app show that Gen Z shoppers in the US have increased their spending on clean beauty by nearly 26% since the start of the pandemic, the most of any demographic group. Additionally, among the more than 2 million items that were wish listed on the Klarna app in the past year.
Klarna recently conducted a consumer survey around holiday shopping and found that 79% of respondents would rather be healthy than wealthy this holiday season, a desire that dovetails with rising consumer interest in clean beauty. The survey also found that 56% of consumers think that malls will not return to their heyday, indicating that online shopping experiences will grow even more important.
Klarna’s partnership with Beautycounter is an extension of its wider push into beauty and skincare amid rising consumer demand for these categories. The company has recently partnered with Sephora, Augustinus Bader, Beauty Bay and OUAI among others in the beauty category.
