Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Klarna to enable instalments-based shopping for Beautycounter consumers

Friday 21 August 2020 12:54 CET | News

Klarna has announced a partnership with Beautycounter to enable customers to shop for the products with financial flexibility through Klarna’s four equal, interest-free instalments.

The partnership further expands Klarna within the beauty category and offers customers additional ways to a time when consumers are prioritizing their health and personal care. Data from the Klarna app show that Gen Z shoppers in the US have increased their spending on clean beauty by nearly 26% since the start of the pandemic, the most of any demographic group. Additionally, among the more than 2 million items that were wish listed on the Klarna app in the past year.

Klarna recently conducted a consumer survey around holiday shopping and found that 79% of respondents would rather be healthy than wealthy this holiday season, a desire that dovetails with rising consumer interest in clean beauty. The survey also found that 56% of consumers think that malls will not return to their heyday, indicating that online shopping experiences will grow even more important.

Klarna’s partnership with Beautycounter is an extension of its wider push into beauty and skincare amid rising consumer demand for these categories. The company has recently partnered with Sephora, Augustinus Bader, Beauty Bay and OUAI among others in the beauty category.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Klarna, instalments, retail, beauty and fashion, pay later, Beautycounter
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like