News

Klarna rolls out Vibe loyalty programme

Wednesday 10 June 2020 11:10 CET | News

‘Buy now, pay later’ service Klarna has announced the launch of its own loyalty scheme, called Vibe, in the US.

According to altfi.com, Vibe will give shoppers one point for every USD 1 they spend using Klarna, which can be redeemed for rewards like gift cards at retailers such as Starbucks, Sephora, Foot Locker and Uber. Moreover, Klarna plans to roll out Vibe to Germany, Sweden, the UK, and Australia in late 2020. 

Klarna allows shoppers to pay 30 days later for online purchases, or split payments over three months or up to four years, giving additional flexibility to return items without always having to pay upfront. Therefore, by integrating Vibe with Klarna’s checkout through its app or in a web browser, customers can benefit from the rewards programme, and more.

Besides, the company has a Klarna Ghost card in the US, which is a single-use virtual card, allowing even retailers that haven’t signed up to use Klarna’s features, altfi.com reported.

More: Link


Keywords: Klarna, US, Vibe, buy now pay later, gift cards, retailers, Starbucks, Sephora, Foot Locker, Uber, Germany, Sweden, UK, Australia, split payments, rewards programme, Klarna Ghost card, single-use virtual card, cards, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
