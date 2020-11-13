|
Klarna launches widget to track prices during the holiday shopping season

Friday 13 November 2020 15:57 CET | News

Klarna has announced the global launch of a new iOS price drop widget that allows consumers to stay on top of the latest deals and sales. 

With the widget, consumers will be notified when the items they wish to by go on sale. Consumers will be able to receive real-time updates on price changes for their saved items by checking the home screen on their smartphone. The widget rotates through a selection of relevant items and saved products based on price updates.

In the Klarna app itself, shoppers can browse curated wish lists and personalised deals based on price points, shopping categories, and holiday gift recipients. The Klarna app will now also provide Black Friday shopping deals from merchants such as Foot Locker, GameStop, Express, and more. The new ‘Deals’ section will provide users with a dedicated space to search and browse a list of merchant discounts that are updated daily.


Keywords: Klarna, iOS, app, widget, shopping season, sales
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
