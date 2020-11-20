|
Klarna expands its in-store payment services in the US

Friday 20 November 2020 12:25 CET | News

Klarna has announced the expansion of its in-store payment services to more than 60,000 stores in the US, including retail brands such as H&M, O.N.S. Clothing, The North Face, and Timberland.

According to the press release, to pay with Klarna at participating physical stores, customers can use the app to create a one-time virtual card that gets added to their preferred digital wallet. They can then use their mobile device to make a purchase via contactless payment.

Shoppers can find the full list of available retailers in the Klarna app by clicking on the ‘In-store’ button at the bottom of the screen. 


